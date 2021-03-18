Walgreens Inks $3.3M Deal Over Pharmacy Tech Wage Claims

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A class of Walgreens pharmacy technicians on Thursday urged a California federal judge to give his final approval to a $3.3 million settlement resolving their claims that the drugstore giant underpaid their overtime wages and didn't pay for post-shift work. Plaintiff Christina Epstein, representing nearly 7,000 former and current pharmacy technicians in California, asked U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to grant final approval to the multimillion dollar settlement, saying there have been no objections made to the deal with Walgreens and just two opt-outs. The amount of money each class member will receive depends on the number of weeks worked...

