T-Mobile Gets Partial Win In 5G Upgrade Delay Suit Against SF

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday agreed with T-Mobile that the city of San Francisco erroneously refused to issue permits the telecom giant sought in order to upgrade infrastructure to support 5G technology amid the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, who handed T-Mobile a partial summary judgment, concurred that the permits are subject to the Spectrum Act of 2012 and a recent Federal Communications Commission order limiting local governments' authority to block new 5G mobile sites under local building and zoning rules.

The judge also granted the telecom's bid for a preliminary injunction, barring the city "from imposing penalties...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Nature of Suit

Judge

Date Filed

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

