Creditor Says Clerical Errors Have Imperiled $118M Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A creditor of Venezuela's state-owned oil company penned a letter to a New York federal judge saying that clerical errors marking its $118 million suit as "terminated" has unfairly stalled it from seizing Citgo shares. Red Tree Investments LLC is one of many companies trying to seize shares of Citgo, a subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela SA that is commonly called the "foreign crown jewel" of Venezuela oil. Red Tree is after PDVSA for defaulting on a 2016 loan. The lender urged U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan in its Thursday letter to schedule a summary judgment hearing as soon as possible,...

