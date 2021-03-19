Berg & Androphy Denies Bias In Firing Of Black Legal Aide

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Berg & Androphy told a New York federal judge on Thursday that a former Black legal assistant wasn't held to a higher standard than her non-Black peers when the law firm chastised and ultimately fired her for inappropriate conduct, such as wearing sneakers and showing up late. The firm and its Manhattan office managing partner Jenny Kim urged the court to toss Akima Gurley's lawsuit alleging that she was wrongly fired a week after complaining to New York City's civil rights regulator about her alleged mistreatment, saying that nothing in Gurley's lawsuit demonstrates that the purported actions were motivated by race....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS