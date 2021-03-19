Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Berg & Androphy Denies Bias In Firing Of Black Legal Aide

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Berg & Androphy told a New York federal judge on Thursday that a former Black legal assistant wasn't held to a higher standard than her non-Black peers when the law firm chastised and ultimately fired her for inappropriate conduct, such as wearing sneakers and showing up late.

The firm and its Manhattan office managing partner Jenny Kim urged the court to toss Akima Gurley's lawsuit alleging that she was wrongly fired a week after complaining to New York City's civil rights regulator about her alleged mistreatment, saying that nothing in Gurley's lawsuit demonstrates that the purported actions were motivated by race....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!