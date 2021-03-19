Sanofi Says Insulin Pen Buyers Can't Expand Antitrust Case

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for pharmaceutical giant Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC urged a Massachusetts federal judge Friday not to let buyers of its Lantus insulin pen add its "corporate cousin" in Puerto Rico to an antitrust class action, arguing the suit doesn't tie the subsidiary to the overarching alleged anticompetitive conduct. During a hearing, the company also asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein not to allow FWK Holdings LLC to add Meijer Inc. and Meijer Distribution Inc. as named plaintiffs and class representatives because their claims rest on purchases from the proposed additional defendant, Sanofi-Aventis Puerto Rico Inc. Sanofi U.S. and FWK took turns...

