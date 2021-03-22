Texas Justices Rule Past Litigation Doesn't Bar Royalty Row

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court affirmed that an oil and gas company's suit seeking to recover royalties for West Texas oil and gas interests is not barred by a previous legal battle with a business partner because the income at issue was generated after the past litigation wrapped up. In an opinion Friday, the state high court unanimously affirmed a 2018 Fifth Court of Appeals decision that found TRO-X LP could seek damages for royalties in a new suit against Eagle Oil & Gas Co. Eagle had attempted to convince the high court that TRO-X forfeited its right to royalties when it refused...

