AT&T Hit With $325M Suit Over Soured Contract Deal

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- AT&T has been hit with a $325 million suit by a Black-owned solutions company that says it wasn't fairly compensated for dozens of law enforcement and first responder contracts that it secured on behalf of the telecom behemoth. EDN Communications filed the suit in Georgia state court Thursday, accusing AT&T of failing to pay $25 million in back commission and giving other partners access to confidential leads as well as credit for deals that EDN had worked out. The suit also claims that EDN didn't receive the same compensation as its counterparts that were not minority-owned. The Atlanta-based company, whose clients...

