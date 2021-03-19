NLRB Splits On Dish's Confidentiality Policy For Arbitration

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Republican-appointed majority of a National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled that Dish Network did not violate federal labor law by requiring employees to keep arbitration proceedings confidential, drawing a lengthy dissent from the board's lone Democrat, who said the policy threatened workers' rights. In a decision issued Thursday, the three-member NLRB panel agreed that Dish Network LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act by imposing a mandatory arbitration requirement on workers and also requiring them to keep details of settlement agreements confidential, but split along party lines on whether other confidentiality provisions were lawful. NLRB members Marvin Kaplan and...

