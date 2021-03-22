Atty Search Site Accused Of Reneging On Exclusivity Deal

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- The owner of the popular attorney search site Martindale.com is being sued in Georgia, accused of reneging on a deal to provide exclusive leads to a law firm and refusing to refund payments. MH Sub I LLC, doing business as Internet Brands, is accused of giving leads on potential clients to a variety of firms after taking $10,000 and pledging to send them solely to Perrotta Lamb & Johnson, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Gwinnett County Superior Court. Perrotta Lamb & Johnson is accusing Internet Brands of fraud and breach of contract. The firm said a salesman for the...

