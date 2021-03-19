Georgia Judge Closes Cement Cartels Antitrust Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has closed an antitrust suit accusing cement and concrete companies of creating cartels in the Southeast, denying the U.S. Department of Justice's request for an indefinite stay in proceedings pending the outcome of a related criminal case. U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross on Thursday said in her denial of the federal government's motion to extend an existing stay of discovery in the antitrust suit that it was without a definite period and failed to forecast a conclusion date of the criminal case. She had previously granted the government's requests for six-month stays in the civil suit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS