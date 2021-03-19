3 Biotech Firms, Cannabis REIT Price IPOs Totaling $758M

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Early-stage biopharmaceutical company Instil Bio Inc. went public Friday after raising an expected $320 million through a Cooley LLP-advised initial public offering, leading a quartet of companies including three biotech firms and a cannabis real estate investment trust whose combined IPOs are expected to total nearly $758 million. Instil, which is developing immune cell therapies for cancer patients, had an upsized IPO of 16 million shares at $20 per share. The company originally planned on offering 13.9 million shares at a range of $17 to $19 apiece but increased the terms on Thursday, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. Dallas-based Instil...

