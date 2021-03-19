No Role For Feds In Tribes' Ore. Water Claims, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that the Klamath Tribes don't need federal approval to assert their water rights in the state. A unanimous three-judge panel said the U.S. Department of the Interior has no role to play when the tribes make a claim to Oregon river water that would otherwise flow downstream, rejecting an argument made by a group of Oregon ranchers. Under the current system, the tribes assert their rights by registering a "call" on the water with the Oregon Water Resources Department. The federal government is not involved in the process. The ranchers, who said the water claimed by...

