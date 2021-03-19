FCC Emergency System Upgrade Might Add Internet Alerts

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Friday proposed new rules governing emergency alerts and potentially opened the door for internet-based alerts in the future, in an effort to strengthen the system three years after a false emergency notification caused widespread panic in Hawaii. The federal agency rules would pertain to alerts sent to cellphones, TVs and radios across the country, and sets up several new changes and safeguards that the FCC says will enhance the system. In addition, the agency said it was opening up a notice of inquiry to explore whether delivering the alerts through streaming service is feasible. Among the...

