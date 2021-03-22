GM Gets Suit Over Faulty 'Infotainment' System Trimmed

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 1:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has chopped in half a proposed class action alleging the electronic stereo and "infotainment" system in General Motors LLC's vehicles is faulty and distracts drivers, allowing implied warranty and consumer protection claims to go ahead, while dismissing all the claims based on breach of express warranty. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge William F. Jung found that because GM's warranty explicitly disclaims coverage of software-based issues, named plaintiffs Karen Boddison, Darr Hawthorn and Alex Hogan can't pursue their express warranty claims, noting that all GM's internal documentation call the alleged defect a software anomaly....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS