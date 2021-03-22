Input To NHTSA On Automated Vehicle Rules Reflects Rifts

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Mobility stakeholders are eager to learn how the Biden administration will approach automated driving systems, or ADS, including to what extent this approach may differ from that of the Trump administration. We may learn in the not-too-distant future, thanks in significant part to two genuine parting gifts from the prior administration: a detailed summary of the federal government's recent efforts, and a new — and still open — rulemaking docket in which interested parties can comment on the path forward. Comments submitted to date reflect deeper divisions permeating regulatory debate, including the respective roles of federal and state governments, and the...

