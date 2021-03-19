Brand Battles: Nike, Vans Square Off Over Checkerboard TM

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Nike is seeking to cancel Vans' registration for its famous checkerboard pattern, saying that it started using the design on shirts first — plus two other cases you need to know. A Trademark Gridlock Nike Inc. went to the board on March 18 seeking to cancel a trademark registration for a checkerboard design held by Vans Inc. for clothing, specifically tops. Vans had secured its registration on the TTAB's so-called supplemental register — which protects marks that don't yet meet the full requirements of federal trademark law...

