Talent Management Co. Sues Samsung Over 'S10' Trademark

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- S10 Entertainment and Media LLC has claimed in a California federal lawsuit that Samsung is infringing its "S10" trademark that the talent management company uses on things like clothing and entertainment services. S10 Entertainment, a music industry management company that partners with Jay-Z's Roc Nation, filed a complaint Friday accusing Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Samsung Electronics America Inc. of trademark infringement. The complaint said it has a federally registered trademark for "S10." Even though Samsung knew of the mark, it decided to release its line of smartphones known as the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e and S10+ anyway, the complaint alleged....

