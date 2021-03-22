Defamation Claim Axed In Hard Rock Demolition Row

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 1:20 PM EDT) -- A New Orleans developer did not defame a demolition company when it asserted the company could not provide $50 million in liability insurance to help demolish a Hard Rock Hotel construction site, a federal judge ruled, finding the assertions were true. U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon on Friday dismissed a count put forward by D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. Inc. accusing 1031 Canal Development LLC, the backer of a collapsed New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel project, of "repeatedly falsely stating that D.H. Griffin was 'unable to procure sufficient insurance for the building demolition.'" The contractor's claim didn't pass the smell test for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS