Judge OKs Withholding Asylee's DOJ Docs As Privileged

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice does not have to disclose documents related to a rejected asylum claim from a Salvadoran woman seeking protection from domestic violence, after a D.C. federal judge ruled that the materials were privileged internal discussions. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols said that Justice Department officials are exempt under the Freedom of Information Act from having to turn over preliminary communications such as emails, memos and internal discussions that were exchanged before a decision was made in the asylum seeker's case, which is being appealed. "The purpose of the deliberative process privilege is to improve agency decision-making...

