11th Circ. Rips FDA's 'Invisible Ink' Interpretation Of Drug Act

Law360, Miami (March 23, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit judge criticized the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's interpretation of the Orphan Drug Act during oral arguments Tuesday over its approval for two companies to make the same rare-disease drug, suggesting statutory text supporting its argument must have been written in "invisible ink." Eleventh Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa said the FDA was asking the court to add words into the law to support its contention that the agency had not violated exclusivity rights awarded to Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a drug that treats a rare autoimmune disease. Catalyst claims the federal government unlawfully allowed New Jersey rival...

