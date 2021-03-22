XPO Logistics Beats Investor Suit Over Amazon Disclosures

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has granted XPO Logistics' bid to toss a proposed securities class action accusing the company of lying about how much losing Amazon's business would impact the company, saying its alleged misstatements are not plausibly false or misleading. The four lead plaintiff pension funds had alleged that Amazon had begun to decelerate its business with XPO as early as March 2018, which presented known risks that the company should have disclosed in regulatory filings. But U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill dismissed the allegations with prejudice in Friday's ruling, saying the funds' amended complaint "fails to quantify the scale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS