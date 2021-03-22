Saxena White Seeks $9M For $25M GTT Securities Settlement

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Investors of cloud networking service provider GTT Communications asked a Virginia federal judge to sign off on about $8.8 million in attorney fees and costs for lead counsel Saxena White as part of a $25 million securities class action settlement against the company over a 2018 deal. The lawyers said Friday the fee bid was justified given the "exceptional" settlement reached in the suit and the risks involved in taking the case. Investors sought preliminary approval for the deal in December and it was granted the next month. The attorneys' request for about one-third of the settlement plus about $450,000 in...

