Couples Aim To Revive $83M J&J, Bard Mesh Verdicts

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Two couples have called on the New Jersey Supreme Court to hear their challenge to an appellate decision nixing verdicts totaling $83 million against Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit and C.R. Bard Inc. over the exclusion of evidence that the companies' pelvic mesh products were cleared through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) process. Elizabeth Hrymoc, Mary McGinnis and their husbands told the justices Friday that an appellate panel was wrong to toss the verdicts over each woman's injuries because trial judges barred evidence of 510(k) clearance showing the product is "substantially equivalent" to an older device already on the...

