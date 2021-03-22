Cubic Weighs Competing $2.4B Bid From Latham-Led Co.

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Cubic Corp., a transportation and defense-focused technology provider, said Monday that it received a bid worth $2.4 billion, not including debt, to buy the company from Temasek-backed ST Engineering, surpassing a previous deal from two private equity firms to buy the company. Cubic Corp., working with Sidley Austin LLP and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, said in a news release that it received the acquisition proposal from Latham & Watkins LLP-led Singapore Technologies Engineering — whose major shareholder is Singaporean state-run investor Temasek Holdings Ltd. — to purchase Cubic for $76 in cash per share. The new bid follows a February announcement...

