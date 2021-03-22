DOJ Blasts Google's 'Glacial' Pace In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice lambasted Google for allegedly refusing to cough up more records as both sides prepare for a September 2023 trial in the government's landmark monopolization case, telling a D.C. federal judge that the tech giant has not justified withholding the documents. In a status report made public Friday, the DOJ argued that its "reasonable search-term proposal" would produce more than 4 million relevant documents, an amount the government maintained is appropriate in antitrust actions. But Google has been stonewalling its requests by agreeing to produce only a little over 1 million documents, the agency said, urging U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS