Ill. Judge Gives Early OK To $104M Deal With Chicken Cos.

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday granted preliminary approval to a $104 million settlement with four poultry producers to resolve claims from a group of consumers who say the companies engaged in a long-term scheme to fix prices for broiler chickens. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said during a hearing Monday that the deal — which was reached with only some of the chicken producers roped into the case: Tyson Foods, Fieldale Farms, Peco Foods and George's Inc. — appeared to be fair and reasonable and was reached after hard-fought negotiations, with millions of documents exchanged and more than 100 depositions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS