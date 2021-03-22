AT&T Can't Arbitrate Ex-Worker's Age Bias Claims

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday rejected arguments from AT&T Inc. that a former company manager should be forced into arbitration after filing putative class claims that a round of layoffs enacted two years ago was actually a pretext to oust older workers. Senior U.S. District Judge J. Curtis Joyner agreed that a general release that did not include an arbitration provision signed by Patrice Kantz when she was laid off in January 2019 superseded a previous employment contract which required the parties to arbitrate any job-related disputes. "The general release did not include language that the [prior agreement] remain effective,...

