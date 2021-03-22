Perdue Subsidiary Not Off Hook In Auto Collision Suit

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court on Monday affirmed a ruling that frees Perdue Farms Inc. from a car crash suit, but said a trial judge wrongly blocked an attempt to replace the parent company with a subsidiary that actually employed the driver in the case. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel said the case against Perdue Farms was properly ended because it didn't employ driver Zachary Lewis or own the vehicle he was driving at the time of a collision with a car driven by Troy Leary. But it reversed the trial judge's ruling that Leary waited too long to bring Lewis'...

