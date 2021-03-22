Feds Say Bridgegate No Help To 3 Convicted Of NCAA Bribery

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors on Monday opposed a bid by two Adidas basketball marketers and an aspiring agent to stay a Second Circuit ruling upholding their convictions for defrauding certain Adidas-sponsored universities while they appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The government told the Second Circuit there is no reason to halt the convictions, pushing back on arguments that the high court's "Bridgegate case," Kelly v. United States, upends prosecutors' wire-fraud theory, saying the defendants had not raised any issues that would make the justices likely to hear their case. In January, the Second Circuit upheld the convictions against Adidas marketing...

