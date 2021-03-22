Nissan Investors Say Ex-CFO Can't Dodge Pay Scandal Suit

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Investors have urged a Tennessee federal judge not to let a former Nissan executive out of their suit over a 2018 deferred compensation scandal, arguing that his escape bid is "an unapologetic rehash" of arguments that the court "flatly rejected" last year. Investors said Friday that U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. had already found that Nissan's former Chief Financial Officer Joseph G. Peter's "deception defense" supports their claims that he and other Nissan executives were reckless when signing off on the company's yearly financial statements and regulatory filings. "The Court should not be forced to revisit its analysis, and...

