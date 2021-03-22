Fed. Circ. OKs Fees In Reverse Online Dating Patent Spat

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A man who accused a dating service founder of stealing his idea for "online dating in reverse" and "outing" his sexuality must now pay attorney fees and more for the "outlandish accusations" that went on for too long, the Federal Circuit ruled on Monday. In a nonprecedential decision, a three-judge panel affirmed a New York federal judge's decision that Alfred Pirri Jr. and his counsel Steven Royal Fairchild of Fairchild Law LLC are liable for attorney fees and double costs in Pirri's lawsuit against Lori Cheek and her company Cheek'd Inc. Pirri alleged that Cheek had launched an improper "out-of-court revenge" campaign...

