American Airlines Workers Aim To Save Heavy Metal Claims

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of workers at an American Airlines maintenance facility who are alleging heavy metals exposure are asking an Oklahoma federal court not to toss their claims as untimely, saying their complaint links their exposure to the airline's recent actions at the facility. Named plaintiffs Kevin Kniss, Ted Raburn and Randy Smartwood on Friday took aim at a motion filed last month seeking to trim the suit, saying that not only were they exposed through the length of their careers at the facility, but also that as late as November 2019, American Airlines took a number of actions that continued...

