Chelsea FC Owner Sues HarperCollins Over Putin Book

Law360, London (March 22, 2021, 7:13 PM GMT) -- Russian businessman Roman Abramovich has sued HarperCollins and an author for defamation over an exposé about his purported ties to Vladimir Putin, including allegations that the Russian president ordered him to buy the Chelsea Football Club. Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, center, has sued HarperCollins over claims in the 2020 book "Putin's People." (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images) The Chelsea FC owner launched legal proceedings against the publisher over the 2020 book "Putin's People" by Catherine Belton, which alleges links between the billionaire and Russia's president. Belton, a correspondent for Reuters formerly at the Financial Times in Moscow, includes claims...

