Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Local Gov'ts Say New $650M Bayer Deal Fixes Funds Timeline

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Local governments suing Bayer Ag over Monsanto's alleged contamination of waterways filed a renewed preliminary settlement motion with a California federal judge Friday, saying they addressed problems he found in a previous deal, including over the timeline to access cleanup funds should communities discover PCBs with money the settlement provides.

The proposed settlement includes funds for over 2,500 local communities to test for PCBs, and allows for communities to have a full year to apply for cleanup funds from the settlement if they discover the contaminants in their waterways, instead of the 65 days a previously proposed that U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!