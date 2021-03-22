Local Gov'ts Say New $650M Bayer Deal Fixes Funds Timeline

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Local governments suing Bayer Ag over Monsanto's alleged contamination of waterways filed a renewed preliminary settlement motion with a California federal judge Friday, saying they addressed problems he found in a previous deal, including over the timeline to access cleanup funds should communities discover PCBs with money the settlement provides. The proposed settlement includes funds for over 2,500 local communities to test for PCBs, and allows for communities to have a full year to apply for cleanup funds from the settlement if they discover the contaminants in their waterways, instead of the 65 days a previously proposed that U.S. District Judge...

