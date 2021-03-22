Dentons, Cozen Steer $95M Manhattan Car Dealership Loan

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- An Apollo Global Management insurance division has loaned $95 million for an auto dealership on 11th Avenue in Manhattan, with Dentons guiding the lender and Cozen O'Connor assisting borrower Potamkin Automotive, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The loan from Athene Annuity and Life Co., a unit of Apollo Insurance Solutions Group LP, is for 706 11th Ave., and the borrower is an entity affiliated with Miami Gardens, Florida-based Potamkin Automotive Group. Apollo Global Management Inc. couldn't be immediately reached for comment on Monday. The property, a Potamkin Cadillac location, is located between West 50th and West...

