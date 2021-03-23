9th Circ. Won't Reconsider Sending Wage Suit To Calif. Court

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit won't reconsider its decision to return a wage and hour suit against a California contractor to state court after finding the company used assumptions that inflated the suit's price tag to get it in federal court, a panel majority said. In an order Monday, a divided Ninth Circuit panel denied a request by KM Industrial Inc. for a panel rehearing or a rehearing en banc, leaving in place a panel majority ruling to remand the proposed class action despite the company's claims that the decision conflicted with precedent. "The full court has been advised of the petition for...

