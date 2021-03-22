Ill. Grubhub Suit Paused As Deal Is Reached In Colorado Case

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday decided to pause a proposed class action against Grubhub Inc. for about two months, while a similar but not duplicative lawsuit over allegedly anti-competitive conduct proceeds in Colorado. U.S. District Judge Marvin Aspen said staying Lynn Scott LLC and The Farmer's Wife LLC's proposed class action against Grubhub is improper under the first-to-file rule, which allows the first lawsuit filed on an issue to proceed while later-filed duplicative suits take a back seat. But pausing litigation in Illinois until mid-May while a Colorado lawsuit launched by CO Craft LLC continues toward settlement could streamline some...

