DOJ Fights Microsoft Bid To Ax Cloud Data Warrant Gag

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Microsoft's bid to tell a corporate client about a warrant issued by the U.S. government for data stored in cloud computing systems could jeopardize an ongoing investigation by prompting targets of the probe to destroy evidence, the U.S. Department of Justice warned. In a case pending at the Second Circuit, prosecutors argued Friday that Microsoft's attempt to nix a district court's "secrecy order" on First Amendment grounds is outweighed by the government's "compelling interest" to protect its investigation, which targets the email accounts of at least two people that work for a company based in a country that does not have...

