1st N. Korean National Extradited To US For Laundering Trial

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A 55-year-old businessman made history by becoming the first North Korean national to be extradited to the United States to face an upcoming trial over money laundering, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Mun Chol Myong, who faces six counts of money laundering, appeared in D.C. federal court for the first time Monday after nearly two years of legal proceedings to have him extradited. The DOJ did not disclose in Monday's statement which country Myong was extradited from, but the Associated Press and others report that it was from Malaysia, where Myong was arrested in 2019. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey...

