3 Data Breach Cases Against Dickey's BBQ Get Consolidated

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has consolidated three putative class actions filed in the state against Dickey's Barbecue Pit over a payment card data breach but has deferred ruling on the appointment of co-lead counsel, saying two of the parties' lawyers oppose a proposed leadership structure. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade in his Friday order only granted the three proposed class plaintiffs' March 12 motion for consolidation, saying he would defer a ruling on the appointment of interim co-lead counsel and liaison counsel until the motion is fully briefed because a "certificate of conference" had indicated opposition. The certificate of conference is...

