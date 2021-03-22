Annova Scuttles Plans For Texas LNG Export Project

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Annova LNG announced Monday that it is giving up its contentious plan to build a liquified natural gas export facility in Brownsville, Texas, citing changes in the global market for the product. The company's decision marks the end of a fierce battle over the export project, which was among three proposed terminals in the South Texas area that had drawn the ire of environmental organizations and fishing groups concerned over the impact its construction would have on wetlands, fishing, indigenous rights, the climate and other issues. In its announcement, Annova and its partners said the decision to nix the project was...

