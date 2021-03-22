Green Groups Want Trump's Last-Minute Lease Sale Scrapped

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration bulldozed through an environmental review for the sale of seven oil and gas leases in Kern County, California, in order to ensure the December auction took place before President Donald Trump left office, environmental groups alleged in a new suit filed Monday. The Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club sued the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management in California federal court, accusing the agency of rushing through a decision to hold the first oil and gas lease sale on public lands in California in over a decade without adequately...

