Fla. Judge Questions Ocwen, PHH's $12.6M Class Deal

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge voiced numerous reservations in weighing a proposed $12.6 million nationwide class settlement over allegedly unlawful fees Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC and successor PHH Mortgage Corp. charged borrowers to make online and phone payments, including consumers' lack of market choice. U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith did not issue a ruling during a telephonic hearing on Tuesday in which he heard arguments in favor of the agreement from the two companies and the plaintiffs, as well as objections from another group of borrowers, a consortium of 33 state attorneys general and the federal government who contend the proposed deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS