McKinsey To Pay Nevada $45M To End Opioid Marketing Case

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Monday that McKinsey & Co. Inc. has agreed to pay the state $45 million to resolve the last outstanding state claims over the global consulting firm's alleged role in fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic. In a statement announcing the deal, Ford said Nevada has been hard hit by the opioid crisis and thousands of Nevadans have died due to overdoses, which is why the state's bureau of consumer protection has fought hard to achieve its own settlement with the New York-based consulting firm. "I applaud McKinsey's decision to step forward to address the opioid crisis...

