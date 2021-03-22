Biden Officially Picks Amazon Critic Lina Khan For FTC Post

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The White House officially announced Monday that President Joe Biden plans to nominate Columbia law professor Lina Khan to a spot on the Federal Trade Commission, cementing expectations that the administration will take an aggressive, left-leaning tack for U.S. antitrust enforcement. Monday's announcement, which confirmed reporting earlier this month, offered no details beyond Khan's basic biography, including her time helping draft a landmark report by Democratic House antitrust subcommittee staffers calling out Amazon and other major technology platforms and pushing for a major overhaul of competition law. While the White House noted that Khan has been published in the Yale Law Journal,...

