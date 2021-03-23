And Now A Word From The Panel: There's No Place Like Home

By Alan Rothman

The use of videoconference technology for presentation of oral argument is not normal Panel practice ... [and] [t]he Panel plans to return to its practice of in-person hearings when it becomes practicable to do so.[1]

PANEL TRIVIA CORNER



January Trivia Question

When was the last year that the panel considered more than 100 new MDL petitions?





Answer to January Trivia Question

In 2009, the panel ruled on 102 new MDL petitions — granting 83 and denying 19 of those petitions, for a batting average of .814. In 2011, more than 100 new MDL petitions were filed, but the panel ruled that year on fewer than 100 petitions.





March Trivia Question

When was the last time that the panel's March hearing session coincided with opening day of the Major League Baseball season?

Like to venture a guess as to this month's trivia question? Have tidbits of panel trivia that you would like to be featured in an upcoming column? Please do not hesitate to drop me a note at arothman@sidley.com.