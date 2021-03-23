Paper, Lumber Mills To Pay $8.5M For Wash. Port Pollution

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Mill owners and a port in northern Washington have agreed to pay $8.5 million to reimburse a trust of government plaintiffs for the cleanup of a harbor, where a century of industry use has polluted the water. The settlement was announced Monday in Washington federal court alongside the filing of a complaint by the government and tribes against Nippon Paper Industries USA Co. Ltd., Merrill & Ring Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, the Port of Port Angeles and others. The money, which is due within 30 days, will be distributed between various funds that will be used by the U.S. government, the state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS