Ill. Biometric Claim Case Highlights Core Insurance Principles

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A flood of cases under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act have been filed in the past several years, and the lawsuits keep coming. When the law passed in 2008, Illinois became the first U.S. state to regulate the collection of biometric information — a move that triggered a host of legal considerations, including whether there is insurance coverage for claims under BIPA. These considerations impact businesses across sectors and go well beyond narrower data security and privacy considerations for tech and biotech companies. Two weeks ago, the Illinois Supreme Court heard oral argument in West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS