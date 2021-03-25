What CFPB Policy Shift Means For Scrutiny Of Abusive Acts

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- While Rohit Chopra awaits U.S. Senate confirmation to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, acting Director David Uejio has already commenced the shift to a CFPB that will more aggressively deploy its rulemaking, supervisory and enforcement authorities.[1] As part of this shift, and as widely expected, he recently rescinded a policy statement — issued in January 2020 by then-Director Kathy Kraninger — that adopted restraint in the agency's enforcement of the abusive prohibition. Calling the policy statement flawed and self-defeating, Uejio announced the CFPB would enforce the abusive prohibition just like any other provision of law. Going forward, we expect that...

