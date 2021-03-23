Apache Says Paralegal Can't Rely On 'Buzzwords' In Bias Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court attempted Tuesday to determine how much detail about discriminatory acts a former Apache Corp. paralegal was required to include in an email complaining of a hostile work environment in order to put the company on notice that her firing could be grounds for a retaliation lawsuit. Justice Eva Guzman challenged Apache's claim that former paralegal Cathryn C. Davis needed to do more than just include the "buzzwords" of gender and age discrimination in an email she sent to her boss and a company attorney complaining about her work environment a month before she was fired. Apache contends...

